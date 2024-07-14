First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

