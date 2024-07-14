First Digital USD (FDUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $2.23 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,930,257,878 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,930,257,878.16. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99996577 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $2,074,966,853.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

