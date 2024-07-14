Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Up 135.4% in June

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the June 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITBP opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

