Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $219.59

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.59 ($2.81) and traded as low as GBX 199.20 ($2.55). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 199.40 ($2.55), with a volume of 647,617 shares changing hands.

Fidelity China Special Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £947.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3,988.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.38.

Fidelity China Special Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Fidelity China Special’s previous dividend of $6.25. Fidelity China Special’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,000.00%.

About Fidelity China Special

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

