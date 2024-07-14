Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.