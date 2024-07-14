Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $1.19 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00001996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $68.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00043813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

