Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.16. The company had a trading volume of 163,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.58. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

