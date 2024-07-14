fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,590 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90.

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

