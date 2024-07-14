Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) versus Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $431.97 million 1.39 $70.01 million $485.58 10.30 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $761.76 million N/A $225.49 million $4.45 8.43

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus target price of $36.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 13.71% 4.57% 0.50% Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 27.95% 23.18% 1.68%

Volatility & Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, wealth management, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit and credit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, residential and commercial mortgages, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada. It also operates in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

