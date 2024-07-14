Facet Wealth Inc. Has $430,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of V traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.74. 6,627,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.82 and a 200-day moving average of $274.01.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.