Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.0% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 231,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 167,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The firm has a market cap of $446.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

