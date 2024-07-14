Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.89. 2,130,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.57. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

