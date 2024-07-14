Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.56

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.56 and traded as high as C$7.68. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 4,025 shares.
Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 target price on Exco Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.04. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of C$163.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.7806122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.
In related news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.96, for a total transaction of C$39,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $118,300. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
