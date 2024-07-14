Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.56

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.56 and traded as high as C$7.68. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 4,025 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 target price on Exco Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XTC

Exco Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The company has a market cap of C$294.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.56.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.04. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of C$163.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.7806122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Insider Activity at Exco Technologies

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.96, for a total transaction of C$39,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $118,300. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.