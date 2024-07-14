Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Cut to $454.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $457.00 to $454.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $381.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $343.36 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.73.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

