Everdome Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.32 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $8.32 million and $603,116.26 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

