European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

