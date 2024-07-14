Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.0 days.
Euronext Price Performance
OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $97.50 during trading hours on Friday. 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.12. Euronext has a 1-year low of $68.20 and a 1-year high of $97.88.
About Euronext
