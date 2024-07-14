ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Plans Dividend of $0.45

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4462 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Price Performance
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $20.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.
About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
