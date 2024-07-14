ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) Announces Dividend of $0.59

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNAGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Shares of ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

The ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (AMNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy index, a market-cap-weighted, narrow index of North American MLPs whose distribution is generated from midstream activities. AMNA was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

