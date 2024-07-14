Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Piper Sandler

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

EL stock opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $194.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.43.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

