Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EL opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.43. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $194.42.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,685,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.