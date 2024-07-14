ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.67

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and traded as low as $5.25. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 10,946 shares trading hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,175,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $15,171,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

