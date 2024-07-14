Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Equitable from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of EQH opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. Equitable has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,825,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4,172.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 579,137 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 61,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

