Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 274,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Equillium Stock Performance

Equillium stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 157,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,943. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.82. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equillium

Institutional Trading of Equillium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equillium stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Equillium at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.