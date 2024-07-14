Eq LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eq LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,792,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164,686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,659,000 after purchasing an additional 152,564 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,062,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,034,000 after purchasing an additional 572,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,714. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3053 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

