Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Update

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 751,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 603,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth $226,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

EPAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 256,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,393. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.