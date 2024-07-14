Energi (NRG) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $660,910.31 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00043026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,894,832 coins and its circulating supply is 78,896,792 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

