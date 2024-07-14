Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 87,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EHC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 482,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,448. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

