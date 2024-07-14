Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESBA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $10.50.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

