Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $122.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

EMR stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

