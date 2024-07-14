EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,618 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for about 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of EMCOR Group worth $112,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.45. The stock had a trading volume of 294,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,618. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.00 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.60 and its 200 day moving average is $319.28.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.