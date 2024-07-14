EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

EMCOR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years. EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $17.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $376.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $186.00 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.28.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

