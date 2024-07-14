Electroneum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $739,017.96 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $46.68 million and $739,017.96 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001254 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,272,555 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

