Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stake Raised by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380,694 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after purchasing an additional 364,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $92,847,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Elastic Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $122.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. Elastic has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,061,880.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares in the company, valued at $49,698,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $1,061,880.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares in the company, valued at $49,698,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.