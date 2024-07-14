Eight Capital Boosts Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$6.25

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Foran Mining

Foran Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

Foran Mining Company Profile

FOM opened at C$3.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.23. The company has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$4.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01.

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.