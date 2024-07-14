Eight Capital Boosts Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$6.25

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
