Eight Capital Boosts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABX. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.91.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$18.65 and a 12 month high of C$26.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.35.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.4494519 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

