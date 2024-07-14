Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.46. The stock had a trading volume of 460,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $276.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

