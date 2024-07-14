Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Holdings Boosted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 227,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 1,858,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,029. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.