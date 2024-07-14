Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $36.00 at Guggenheim

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BROS stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 226.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 650,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,605,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,605,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,988,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,610,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.