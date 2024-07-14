Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.70.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $190.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.07. Duolingo has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,608,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,782 shares in the company, valued at $28,608,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,198 shares of company stock valued at $11,929,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

