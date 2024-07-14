DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Up 25.7% in June

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. 5,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,312. The stock has a market cap of $640.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDI. Macquarie assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.