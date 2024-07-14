dogwifhat Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. dogwifhat has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $203.23 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00002797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,737 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,748.089739. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.58477441 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 439 active market(s) with $370,148,003.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

