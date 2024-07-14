DIMO Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. One DIMO token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DIMO has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 227,321,134.4043758 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.15155132 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,293,876.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

