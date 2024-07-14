DigiByte Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.73 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $123.15 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,010.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.30 or 0.00617208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00115646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.00261025 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00040569 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00068441 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,129,054,014 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

