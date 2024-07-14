dForce USD (USX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,144.43

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $3,144.43 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00117782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013745 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 605.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,688,120 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99633052 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $33,531.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.