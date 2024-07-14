Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% yr/yr to ~$14.84-15.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.36 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.0 %

DAL opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

