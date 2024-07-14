Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Reduced by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 187.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.13.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.33. 1,035,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.05. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

