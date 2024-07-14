DeepOnion Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00082841 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022242 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010164 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

