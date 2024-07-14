Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DTSS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.06. 23,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,453. Datasea has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 49.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,115.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

