Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $124.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $154.00.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.95.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,321,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,183,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

